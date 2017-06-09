Blackview BV7000 Pro, thin rugged device, will come with Android 7.0 preinstalled

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The tri-proof machines made by Blackview are always popular among the users who are working in hard professions, such as the construction workers, farmers and miners as well as other tough working environments. Also they are quite popular among fashionable people who would like to own a different phone from others.

When it comes to BV7000 Pro, we see it is thinner than any other tri-proof machines. Blackview engineers considered all the designs and requirements to make the device ultra thin and also waterproof and tough enough. With IP68 certification, there are sealing rubbers in sensitive ports like sim slot, earphone jack, volume, power button and USB port in the bottom. These rubbers can perfectly protect the phone from water.

Blackview BV7000 Pro was released with Android 6.0 preinstalled and now it is time for an upgrade. From now on all devices will come with Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and soon, all previous BV7000 Pro owners will have the chance to download the update for their device from http://bbs.blackview.hk/. You can get yours on Aliexpress for just $179.99.

