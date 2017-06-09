Call for Ideas: Help name the new MGCOOL Bluetooth Speaker

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has a wide range of action cameras, audio accessories and wearable gadgets. Over the last year, the company has grown beyond its expectations, hence, they decided to give something back to their valuable fans. Right now, they are gearing up to launch a new Bluetooth-enabled speaker, which will set new benchmarks in the audio segment.

If you want to know the name of the speaker, you will have to wait for few more days, as they haven’t decided on the name yet. Instead, they are going to crowdsource the name from fans across the globe via social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google+ and Instagram. If you are interested, you can participate in the contest by providing the name in the format given below.

Benefits

The attendees will get one pair of MGCOOL speakers once his/her idea is accepted by MGCOOL.

(MGCOOL reserves all the rights of final decision and interpretation).

Participation format

Name of MGCOOL Speaker: *****

Reason why you use this name:

Example：

#MGCOOL #Name “This speaker brings you a music feast.”

How to submit your ideas:

First of all, you must go here to join the event. You should also make use of the relevant official social media handles of MGCOOL while submitting your entry. If the product team selects your choice, then you will win one pair of the upcoming MGCOOL speaker. The event will end at 8pm GMT+8, June 16.

MGCOOL Speaker highlights

1. Powerful 5W audio driver & bass radiator

2. Refined space aluminium material by CNC adjustable angle milling cutter

3. Support TWS

4. 1000mAh capacity battery provides up to 10h of endless music at medium volume

5. Support playing APE,MP3,WMA,WAV,FLAC format.

6. Bluetooth v4.2 – connect wirlessly to smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

7. TF card support

Go ahead and use your creativity to try and give the name to an all-new product!

