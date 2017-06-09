Elephone markets the upcoming Elephone P8 as an “Audio Smartphone”

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The P Series from Elephone is slowly unveiling, with P8 Mini being already on presale and shipping shortly. The bigger sibling, Elephone P8 is on its way too, and the company is revealing step by step some of the great features it will carry. This time, it is the audio performance that is on the center of interest.

Have you invited a famous band to your home? Have you felt the real concert lying on sofa? According to the company, Elephone P8, gives you the truest audio at home. You do not need to make-up or walk a long way to the concert, one unit of Elephone P8 is enough. The device features an NXP smart audio amplifier that provides you the truest and soulful sound, just close your eyes and enjoy.

Elephone P8 will come with Helio P25 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition there is a 5.5″ FHD display and a 21MP rear camera and a 16MP one on the front. Of course, it’s an all-metal device and sports a fingerprint sensor as well. For more information, visit their Product Calendar page.

