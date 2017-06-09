Nokia 9 Spotted on GeekBench Database, Sports Snapdragon 835 Processor

The Nokia 9, the brand’s supposed new flagship, has been spotted on the database of benchmarking software GeekBench, revealing not only its score but also some of its specifications.

The device, codenamed HMD Global TA-1052, looks to be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 835 processor, which is then coupled with 4GB of RAM, which makes it easier to presume that the listed device is indeed the Nokia 9. Additionally, the listing also states that the device will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Incidentally, a similar device was also spotted on the GeekBench database recently sporting 6GB of RAM instead of just 4GB, which could mean that the Nokia 9 could come in more than one variant.

With the rest of Nokia’s new line of smartphones already launched in several territories coupled with these recent GeekBench spottings and several other leaks and rumors, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Nokia 9 were to be officially announced in the coming weeks.

