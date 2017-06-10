OnePlus 5 Features Superior Audio Capture Over OnePlus 3 According to New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 is only a few weeks away from being officially unveiled and a new video posted on the OnePlus forums shows just one of the improvements the new device has over its predecessors. Specifically, the OnePlus 5 is able to capture audio better than the OnePlus 3.

In the video, both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 are supposedly used to record audio within a noisy environment, in this case in a club, and it’s clearly observed that the OnePlus 5’s captured audio is much cleaner than the OnePlus 3’s.

Here’s what the poster said about the OnePlus 5’s audio capture capabilities:

We brought in some new hardware and assigned a group of engineers to optimize the audio system of the OnePlus 5 to capture much clearer sound. As a result, the OnePlus 5’s improved microphone performs significantly better in loud environments. Whether you’re an audiophile or not, we think you’ll appreciate the difference.

The OnePlus 5 is set to be launched on June 20, 2017, and is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, a dual rear camera system, and possible 8GB of RAM, among others.

