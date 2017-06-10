Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Concept Images Leaked, Features Curved Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last year’s Mi MIX was one of the most interesting phones released in 2016 and the device’s predecessor, the Mi MIX 2, is shaping up to be equally interesting as new concept photos of the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi have been leaked online.

The images, which show off the device’s front and bottom, reveal a curved display with very minimal top and bottom bezels. The minimal top bezel showcases the device’s earpiece, front-facing camera, and what is probably a light sensor.

The images also show what look like a power button and a volume rocker on the right-hand side of the device. As for its bottom, it houses the device’s USB Type-C port as well as its loudspeaker and microphone.

There’s a large possibility that the final product will be drastically different from these concepts especially when it comes to the display’s top bezel, which was non-existent in the Mi MIX and is expected to be the same with the Mi MIX 2.

RELATED: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Appears on Gearbest with Full Specification Details

We’ll just have to wait a bit more to really find out what the final design and specifications of the Mi MIX 2 are. The Mi MIX 2 is expected to launch sometime during the fourth quarter of this year.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: