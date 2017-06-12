Doogee Mix Plus coming later this year, a cheaper alternative to S8 and without rounded corners

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We’ve told you in the past that 2017 will be the year of almost bezel-less devices. All kind of devices for every taste and financial capability are popping up. The start was made with Samsung Galaxy S8 that features zero bezels on both right and left sides and has an incredible screen-to-body ratio. On the budget flagship category, we saw Doogee Mix making its appearance and it seems that the company has even bigger plans. So, rumors say that there will be a Doogee Mix Plus coming later this year.

Doogee has not detailed the screen-to-body ratio of the Mix Plus, but according to WinFuture, the aspect ratio of the smartphone will be 18:9. Also, there is no information on the hardware either, but we should expect something close to its smaller sibling. The screen size of the phone is said to be 6.2″, which is the same as the Galaxy S8+ but resolution details have been kept in the dark for now. The regular Doogee Mix came with a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, so we can expect the company to make some display upgrades when it is gearing up to release the Mix Plus in the future.

In a leaked photo, you can see the Doogee Mix Plus next to S8+ and the first thing that you notice is that its display is not curved on the sides, something that would be very much appreciated by many users. Plus, it’s less likely to break the display if it falls on its side.

