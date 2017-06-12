Exclusive: The thinnest big battery flagship” UMIDIGI Z1 design revealed

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Coming from a reliable source, the image you see here would be the UMIDIGI Z1 / Pro, the coming new flagship from UMIDIGI. The phone is reportedly to be fully uncovered on June 19th. The design follows the company’s design language seen on its latest devices, only this time it is very thin besides the fact that its carries a big battery.

Aside from the dual-camera array and the super thin body, you can basically tell what the UMIDIGI Z1 design is going to be. Apart from the 6.95mm thinness, there is not much more information concerning features and materials used. Of course, it is expected to be an all-metal device. UMIDIGI Z1 Pro will be equipped with a big battery as the company keeps its promise to release “the thinnest big battery flagship phone”. The detailed battery capacity has not been revealed yet, but we are expecting it to be between 3500mAh and 4000mAh. AMOLED screen be present.

Whether we’ll hear more about the UMIDIGI Z1/Pro on a substantive level before it launches remains to be seen, but at least now you’ve got a good visual sense of what the device to be announced on June 19th will look like.

