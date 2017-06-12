Geotel Amigo officially released in an unbelievable price, only $109.99 (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After putting many hours into the development and perfecting of their new flagship, Geotel is proud to announce that their new smartphone, Geotel Amigo is ready to hit the market and starts its presale today. The much awaited Geotel Amigo 5.2” device sports 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage to assist the octa-core SoC. Since the announcement of Amigo, Geotel has been hinting for a budget friendly price tag for their flagship. And today, they are proud to announce that the device will only set you back $129.99!

For under $130, you’re getting a premium quality smartphone with full metal body, 5.2” HD screen with 2.5D glass on top and a super-fast 0.3 seconds fingerprint scanner on the back. And that’s just the icing on the cake. The Amigo also features MT6753 SoC along with ARM Mali-T720MP1 GPU running at 650MHz. Check out the official launch video of the Geotel Amigo below.

And to make the launch of Amigo even better, Geotel has partnered up with Aliexpress to run a limited time discount campaign with $20 off on the new smartphone. You will be able to buy it for only $109.99 until June 19th. Be sure to get yours quickly as the stock is limited! You can find it here. For more information on Geotel Amigo, visit the official product page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: