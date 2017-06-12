Hafury Umax Review – A Lot of Value for $84!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

I’ve never reviewed a phone made by Hafury but their Umax model costs just about below $90 and it has 6” HD display, Android 7.0 and decent specs for the price. Is this phone any good? Learn more in the full Hafury Umax review.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a soft TPU case.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

The design of this phone does not really impress as the Umax is made entirely of plastic but the build quality is good, the plastic buttons are tactile and I don’t have many complaints here.

The phone is huge due to its 6” 720p display, which is surprisingly good given its low resolution but as usual, sunlight legibility could be slightly better.

We have a 5MP front facing camera and LED notification light. Unfortunately, the capacitive keys are not backlit.

As for the main camera, there is a 13MP shooter coupled with the LED flash.

The loudspeaker is surprisingly good considering that this is a sub-$80 phone.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The Hafury Umax does not have the best specs out there but it still has enough power to handle most of the stuff. We have a quad-core MTK6580 chip (1.3Ghz), 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

The phone can handle 3D games like Asphalt 8 on medium graphics with just a few skipped frames. Obviously, if you switch graphics to the maximum setting, you should expect quite a bit of lag.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

The phone ships with a pretty much stock-looking Android 7.0 out of the box. There aren’t many features to talk about and honestly, I like when companies stick to the stock Android on these cheap phones.

That’s why you should expect a snappy day-to-day performance of the phone most of the time.

IMAGE QUALITY

The camera is the weakest point of this device. It is possible to capture an okay-looking image in good lighting but nothing more. More often than not, you will get a bad-looking photo with both main and front-facing camera.

Same can be said about the video quality, just like on any other super cheap phone.

CONNECTIVITY

When it comes to connectivity, call quality and signal reception are pretty good, Wifi, Bluetooth work fine and even GPS is quite accurate for a cheap phone.

BATTERY LIFE

The 4500mAh battery performs very well. I was able to get almost 7 hours of screen-on time, which is a good result considering the fact that the phone has a huge 6” display.

CONCLUSIONS

The Hafury Umax is one of those cheap Chinese phones that aims to deliver a lot of value for a low price and it certainly succeeds in a lot of ways.

For less than $90 you get a huge phone with a decent 6” display, pretty good overall performance, stock Android 7 out of the box and a good battery life. The camera remains the main shortcoming of this device but if you don’t take a lot of pictures with your phone, the Hafury Umax is indeed a decent offering for such a low price.

