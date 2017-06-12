Oukitel releases full specs for its first quad-camera smartphone, Oukitel U22
by ago 0
During this month, Oukitel has already released the 10000mAh battery smartphone K10000 Pro. As presale of K10000 Pro is reaching its end, the company is starting to work on another device, Oukitel U22, the company’s first quad-camera smartphone. And probably the world’s too.
News about the U22 have been in the news since April, but due to the K1000 Pro delay, schedule went behind on this one too. The main feature of the U22 is its beautiful design, quad-camera setup and low price.
On the design front, Oukitel U22 follows the iPhone guidelines. Also, it sports a 5.5″ HD 2.5D polished display and polycarbonate back with a piano finish for brilliant gloss. It is said that it will come in 4 colors but for the initial release, Oukitel will only release the Jet Black and Pearl White. The dual-camera setups both on front and back get an LED flash for better low-light shots. Lastly, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back also. Watch the video below for design details.
Oukitel U22 full specs
Color: pearl white, jet black
Dimensions & Weight: 154.2*76*9.2mm, 188g
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Chipset: MT6580A quad-core 1.3GHz
Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 32GB expandable
Screen: 2 points capacitive screen
Back: polycarbonate battery cover
Display
Size: 5.5 inch HD
Resolution: 1280*720 pixels
Cameras
Primary: 13.0MP +2MP, flash light support
Secondary: 8.0MP+2MP, flash light support
Battery: 2500mAh
Connectivity
Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/1900/2100MHz;
SIM Card: 1micro SIM+1nano sim+ 1 TF card
WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0
GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS
USB: Micro-USB 5Pin
Earphone jack: 3.5mm
FM Radio: support
Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor
U22 is specially designed for those who loves shooting. With two dual-lens cameras, it offers excellent shooting experience. Detailed information will be released on Oukitel official website soon. Oukitel U22 is available for subscription now together with a giveaway activity. The company will notify all subscribers with authorized cheaper price when presale starts.Always be the first to know. Follow us: