Oukitel releases full specs for its first quad-camera smartphone, Oukitel U22

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

During this month, Oukitel has already released the 10000mAh battery smartphone K10000 Pro. As presale of K10000 Pro is reaching its end, the company is starting to work on another device, Oukitel U22, the company’s first quad-camera smartphone. And probably the world’s too.

News about the U22 have been in the news since April, but due to the K1000 Pro delay, schedule went behind on this one too. The main feature of the U22 is its beautiful design, quad-camera setup and low price.

On the design front, Oukitel U22 follows the iPhone guidelines. Also, it sports a 5.5″ HD 2.5D polished display and polycarbonate back with a piano finish for brilliant gloss. It is said that it will come in 4 colors but for the initial release, Oukitel will only release the Jet Black and Pearl White. The dual-camera setups both on front and back get an LED flash for better low-light shots. Lastly, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back also. Watch the video below for design details.

Oukitel U22 full specs

Color: pearl white, jet black

Dimensions & Weight: 154.2*76*9.2mm, 188g

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: MT6580A quad-core 1.3GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 32GB expandable

Screen: 2 points capacitive screen

Back: polycarbonate battery cover

Display

Size: 5.5 inch HD

Resolution: 1280*720 pixels

Cameras

Primary: 13.0MP +2MP, flash light support

Secondary: 8.0MP+2MP, flash light support

Battery: 2500mAh

Connectivity

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/1900/2100MHz;

SIM Card: 1micro SIM+1nano sim+ 1 TF card

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

USB: Micro-USB 5Pin

Earphone jack: 3.5mm

FM Radio: support

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor

U22 is specially designed for those who loves shooting. With two dual-lens cameras, it offers excellent shooting experience. Detailed information will be released on Oukitel official website soon. Oukitel U22 is available for subscription now together with a giveaway activity. The company will notify all subscribers with authorized cheaper price when presale starts.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: