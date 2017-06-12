Xiaomi Mi Drone and DJI Phantom 3 SE deals on TomTop RC Month

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

TomTop is one of the few online retailers that besides mobile devices, also has a big collection of Drones. And since June is the RC Month for TomTop, there are quite a few deals available for you. Two of them are about Xiaomi Mi Drone and DJI Phantom 3 SE, two of the best Drones available right now.

Xiaomi Mi Drone 4K WiFi FPV RC Quadcopter Flash Sale, $459.99

Xiaomi Mi Drone is a quadcopter with a 360-degree 4K camera and a remote control without a display, as you can use your Xiaomi smartphone as a viewfinder. One of its main advantages, is the modularity and repairability of the device, as the camera module is detachable as well as all the rotors. The Mi Drone has a 5,100mAh battery, which is also easily replaceable. On the camera section, Mi Drone supports 3-axis angle adjustment, a Sony 12.04MP back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with 6-piece lens and video recording of up to 3840*2160P @30FPS. You can find it here for a limited time and quantity.

DJI Phantom 3 SE Drone, $499.99

Phantom 3 SE has the ability to record in 4k @30 fps, the vertical positioning system has optical flow as well as a range of 2.4 GHz 4 kilometers. As you can see, the biggest advantage of this model is the longer flight range. Being powered by the same 4800mAh battery as all P3 quads, the flight autonomy of the Phantom 3 4K SE is up to 25 minutes. You can find it on offer here for a short time and in limited quantity.

