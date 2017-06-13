Geekbuying awesome offer: Gift Your Dad with an MGCOOL Explorer ES for just $30.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Have you ever wondered about gifting your beloved father with a great product? If you have not yet decided, you should think about it now. You can gift him with a premium MGCOOL Explorer ES action camera, which is available on Geekbuying for just $30.99. Yes, you read that right. You can purchase a 3K-enabled action camera for under $31. Your dad will be able to capture compelling high-resolution images and videos using the MGCOOL Explorer ES camera, which he can cherish forever.

MGCOOL Explorer ES features a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor coupled with 170-degree wide-angle sensor and H.264 compression mode. Explorer ES is powered by a 1050mAh battery and can capture FHD videos at 60fps for about 80 minutes. Moreover, you can capture images up to 16MP starting at 2MP. Yet, the highlight of the camera is the integration of a car mode, which helps you capture all beautiful scenes while driving by simply placing the camera inside the car.

MGCOOL provides a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices with which you can transfer images and videos captured using the camera. In addition, it is capable of charging within 2 hours and is water-resistant up to 30m. To work with MGCOOL Explorer ES, you need to insert a memory card. You can make use of 8GB or 16GB microSD card but the camera provides support for up to 64GB.

MGCOOL Explorer ES will be a most valuable gift item for your loving dad. Hence, without wasting any time, add the product to the Geekbuying cart and relax. Find out more about Explorer ES here.

