Get up to 12% off on Xiaomi, Zuk and Coolpad devices at Banggood (coupon)

Banggood is back with not one, but three deals today that bring down the price of Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Zuk Z2 Pro and Coolpad Cool Play up to 12%. Just use the coupons you’ll find below during checkout to get the discount!

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Gold 4GB/64GB, 9% off

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with the Snapdragon 625 chipset inside with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a 4GB + 128GB model as well. It comes with the same 12MP IMX386 sensor as the Xiaomi Mi 6. The pixel size has been increased to 1.25um for better quality pictures along with a night mode enhancement feature. Other camera specs include PDAF, dual tone LED flash and dynamic range adjustment. A’s for the battery, it comes with a huge 5300mAh battery that promises up to 18 hours of video playback. You can get up to 9 hours of continuous gaming or 21-hour continuous navigation or 57-hour continuous talktime or even 10-day continuous music playback. And with the Quick Charge 3.0onboard, it can reach 69% in about an hour. Lastly, it comes with stereo speakers and Android 7.1.1. Get it here and use coupon BGMAX2 to get the discount.

Zuk Z2 Pro White 6GB/128GB Snapdragon 820, 8% off

The ZUK Z2 Pro is the successor of the Z1 that came out last year. Featuring the SD820 and 6GB RAM, it is one of the most powerful devices out there. And its size is very mobile, as it features a 5.2″ Super AMOLED 1080p display. Now, this is very interesting as many users complain about the 5.5″ devices that have become the industry standard. If you want to take advantage of the offer, just place the product in your cart and use the coupon 6zukpro during checkout to get the discount. You can find it here.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Black 6GB/64GB, 12% off

Coolpad Cool Play features Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset and a large 6GB RAM. The Cool Play 6 also comes with a 64GB of storage on board and a 5.5″ 1080p display. The dual camera setup on the back consists of a 13MP Sony sensor and with a black and white secondary sensor which is likely a depth of field sensor. The main sensor comes with 6P lens, autofocus as well as a f/2.0 aperture. Up front, you get an ample 8MP sensor for cool selfie snapshots. In addition, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 packs a large built-in 4,060mAh battery which offers up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8hours of video watching and 6hours of extreme gaming. To get the 12% off, use coupon play6 during checkout. You can find it here.

