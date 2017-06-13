Huawei Honor 9 Spotted on GeekBench with Impressive Numbers

The Huawei Honor 9 was just unveiled earlier today and the new device has already been spotted on the GeekBench database, giving us our first glimpse into the performance of the new Kirin 960-toting device.

The results of the Honor 9’s benchmark tests are pretty impressive for a mid-range device,achieving scores that, according to GSM Arena, come close to current flagships of other brands such as the Galaxy S8 and the Mi 6 and even beating out previous flagships such as the LG G6.

So it looks like the Kirin 960 in the Honor 9 isn’t to be underestimated. As a review, it packs four Cortex-A73 cores (running at 2.4GHz) and four A53 cores (clocked at 1.8GHz). The chipset was built on TSMC’s current 16nm FFC process.

RELATED: The Honor 9 is Official: 3D Glass Back, Kirin 960, Hi-Fi Audio & Dual Cameras

Priced at 2,700 Yuan for the 64GB model and 3,000 Yuan for the 128GB model, the Honor 9 seems like an incredibly good deal if these benchmark results are to be considered.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: