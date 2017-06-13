OPPO R11 Pre-Sale Reaches 500,000 Registrations In Just Three Days

The OPPO R11 was officially launched last June 9, 2017, and in just three days the registrations for the new device on JD.com has surpassed 500,000.

The specific model in question is the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the OPPO R11. That variant of the OPPO R11 is available in two price points though depending on the color. The Rose Gold, Black, and Champagne Gold color options are priced at 2,999 Yuan while the Red color option is more expensive at 3,199 Yuan.

RELATED: OPPO R11 & R11 Plus Officially Launched With Snapdragon 660 & 20MP Dual Cameras

The flash sale for the device begins on June 16 and the device is expected to sell out quite quickly given the number of registrations for it, which can only grow further as the release of the device draws closer.

(source – 1,2 | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: