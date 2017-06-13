Vkworld S3 is a new entry-level phone with good design, solid craftsmanship, and impressive multimedia performance. The phone features a Sony IMX149 sensor with 1.4μm pixel size, same size as Galaxy S8 and HTC U11. The sensor can capture more light and reduce noise. Also, it features dual rear camera flash as well as front, selfie camera flash.

In addition, the Philips speaker is one of the best in the market. With Philips Deep-Bass technology and audio enhancement, Vkworld S3 can deliver better audio quality than other phones.

The design is also eye-catching. The most important element is the metal frame. It has been processed by 30 different tools. And the diamond cut makes the frame more shining. Lastly, The 3D curved back and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass can provide better holding and swiping experience.

Now Vkworld S3 is only $59.99 and comes with many gifts including hand spinner, silicon case and screen protective film. The gifts alone are worth about $15.

Vkworld S3 main specs

5.5″ HD AUO IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

MT6580A 1.3GHz

2800mAh battery

5MP front camera

Sony IMX149 13MP rear camera

You can learn more about it in the Vkworld official website or just buy it directly from Aliexpress. Moreover, Vkworld Z3310, a direct rival to Nokia 3310 is also coming soon, by the end of June.

