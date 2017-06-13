Xiaomi Mi 5 Pro explodes, company denies any responsibility according to user (photos)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

For sure, everybody knows the #batterygate# scandal that plagued Samsung Note 7 last year, that lead to the total recall of the device and huge losses for the company. Not many days ago, we received an email from one of our readers that had an unfortunate event with a Xiaomi Mi 5 Pro. As you can see in the following photos, the device battery exploded leading to 3 burned fingers.

According to what he told us, the owner of the device, contacted Xiaomi to mention the incident and see what can be arranged for a replacement. To his astonishment, Xiaomi denied any responsibility and claimed that every device is thoroughly tested before leaving the production line and since the device was purchased not from their official store but from Aliexpress, it is not certified and might be fake.

The owner that saw the device inflate and then bursting into flames immediately threw it out the window to avoid risking setting the house on fire. As you can see, when checking on the official Xiaomi site to see if the device is genuine, the result is positive. Surely a weird reaction from Xiaomi that we will try to contact to hear their side of the story.

