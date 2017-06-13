Xiaomi Mi 6 Black 6GB/64GB Black very limited deal on Gearbest, only $399.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi 6 is selling like hot cake right now, and how could it not. Besides its awesome specs and build quality, its price is beginning to drop on online retailers that offer additional discounts through flash sales. This is the case with Gearbest that offers a coupon to give you $30 off the official price. Using coupon MiK4G during checkout, the price drops to $399.99 for a limited time. Just hurry, as there are only 37 more left in stock at the time of writing.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There are also 6GB of RAM on board. The display is of 5.15″ with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. Of course, its highlight is the dual 12MP rear camera combination with 4-axis OIS.

