10 great Father’s Day gifts on Banggood: Unique, geeky, affordable and sure to thrill
Father’s Day is a special occasion to gift your dad with something which he cherishes. If he is a gadget lover, you can gift him with speakers, wearables, and smartphones. Even if your father is not tech savvy, you can still gift the gadgets and teach him the usage. In this article, we will provide a list of 10 great gifts which you can gift on the eve of Father’s Day via Banggood.
Elephone P8 Mini
Elephone P8 Mini features a 5-inch sharp IPS FHD display with 95 percent NTSC wide color gamut, MTK6750T processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable internal storage loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat.
While the rear side is equipped with a dual camera with 13MP and 2MP sensor, the front-side bears a 16MP sensor with soft flash. Moreover, the front-snapper also includes facial features. Your father will be able to capture advanced selfies with his grandchildren. Get it here.
ECUBEE Spinner
The spinner not only relieve stress but also enhanced physical health. If your father is a smoker, then the spinner will help people to quit the unhealthy habit. Moreover, it also relieves anxiety, insomnia and meditation. The spinner is designed using 608 Metal Bearing with ABS material. Get it here.
MGCOOL Explorer Pro 4K@30fps Waterproof Action Camera
Father’s Day falls on weekend. Hence, it would be a great idea for you to go for a vacation to hill stations, beaches and other places. MGCOOL Explorer Pro helps your father to shoot stunning images and 4K videos.
Moreover, the integration of shark eye technology is a big bonus. The 2-inch display enables you to focus on the object accurately and the integrated 1050mAh battery delivers long backup. Find it here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
If you would like to gift a smartphone with large display, you should consider Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. With a 5.5-inch FHD display, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM alongside 32GB internal storage.
Your father will be able to store images and videos without using microSD card because of the ample default storage. Moreover, the addition of 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie snapper helps your father to capture good quality visuals. It’s available here.
AnyCast M2 Plus WiFi Display Dongle Miracast TV Dongle HDMI DLNA AirPlay 1080P
Do you have a conventional LED TV? Why not you make it smart with AnyCast HDMI TV dongle? The main function of the HDMI adapter is that it will stream content from your smartphone or tablet to your normal Television using Wi-Fi.
You have to install the app and then sync content. Once you finish setting up the system, your father will be able to operate the device easily. He just need to switch on the TV, swap to HDMI and then stream content. Get it here.
Original Xiaomi Square Box II speaker
Nowadays, the voice produced via smartphones and music systems are not audible and doesn’t have bass. The Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker helps your father to sync music from the smartphones and other music devices.
You can also integrate calling functionality and the speaker deliver excellent voice clarity because of CVC noise cancelling technology. Once charged, the speaker will work for 10 hours. Available here.
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5 Inch
Laptops are big is size. Your father will find it difficult to place the laptop on his lap and carry it during travelling. Hence, you need to consider gifting him with Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5.
Powered by Intel 7th generation processor, the Mi Notebook Air features a 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage coupled with a 12.5-inch FHD display and backlight keyboard. The laptop will be suitable for browsing, office work and other related purposes. Product page.
MGCOOL WAVE IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Sport Earphone
Suppose your father gets a phone call during the middle of the lunch. He need not have to walk and then attend the phone if he is using MGCOOL WAVE Bluetooth headset.
Powered by a CS8635 processor, the MGCOOL WAVE headset features CVC6.0 Noise reduction technology coupled with water-resistant feature via IPX7. The 100mAh battery is capable of delivering 5 to 7 hours of backup time.
Original Xiaomi Mi band 2
Your father should care for the fitness regularly. Hence, you should gift him with Xiaomi Mi Band, which measures the fitness, sleep and hear rate accurately.
Your father can also use it anywhere at any time even during rainy seasons. The 0.42-inch OLED display helps you to visualize all the parameters clearly. Available here.
Eachine E52 WiFi FPV Selfie Drone
Drone will be useful for gadget addict’s father’s. If you think, drones are costly then you are wrong. You will be able to purchase Eachine E52 drone for $29.99. The 4-channel mechanism is capable of ascending, descending, forward, backward and all other options via the 360-degree.
The 6-axis gyro will ensure stability during the flying process. With 500mAh battery, it can fly for a duration of 10 minutes. You should buy this gift only if your father is able to learn the usage. Get it here.
Conclusion
If you love your father, you should gift him with a gift, which he deserves most. Nowadays, we have a wide range of choices from various e-commerce stores. Moreover, stores are offering discounts until June 18. This is a great time to stock gadgets and accessories from Banggood because of unbeatable deals.