Blackview BV8000 Pro goes through fire and water extreme test (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview’s “BV” Series of rugged smartphones has always satisfied customers with reasonable prices and strong performance. The new Blackview BV8000 Pro is arguably the world’s most powerful rugged smartphone right now. Being IP68 certified, it can survive up to 1 meter underwater for 30 meters. Meanwhile, it’s shockproof and scratch-resistant as well as high and low-temperature resistant. To demonstrate these features, Blackview made a fire & water Extreme Testing video for BV8000 Pro, watch it below.

BV8000 Pro features Helio P25 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5″ FHD Sharp display and Gorilla Glass 3 on top, supporting glove mode and multi-touch. Also, the camera has a 16MP Samsung S5K3P3 sensor with PDAF and an 8MP Samsung 4H8 front camera. On the back there is a fingerprint sensor and the battery capacity is 4180mAh with 9V2A fast charging. The latest Android 7.0 is preinstalled and GPS/GLONASS, NFC and OTG function complete the package.

In order to make your life easier, Blackview BV8000 Pro will also come with a Type-C adapter. Below, you can see a video from Blackview showcasing most of the basic BV8000 Pro functions. If the phone catches your attention, you can preorder now for $234.37 from Aliexpress.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: