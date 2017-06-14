Chuwi Hi10 Pro Dual Boot 2 in 1 Tablet discount on Gearbest (coupon)

Gearbest is on fire lately offering numerous coupons and flash sales for all kinds of electronics. Today, Chuwi Hi10 Pro is once again on offer. During the flash sale that will be available for 5 days, you can get the dual boot tablet for just $149.99. Just use coupon Hi10ProS during checkout to get $10 off the official price. As always, there are only a few units available. Right now, there are 97 more till the offer ends.

Chuwi Hi10 Pro comes with the same dual OS booting feature which has become the trademark feature of Chuwi tablets. You can taste the flavour of both Windows 10 as well as Remix OS 2.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. As for the hardware, Chuwi Hi10 Pro sports a 10.1″ FHD display. Under the hood, it is packing an Intel Atom Cherry Trail X5 CPU with Intel HD Graphics Gen8 GPU.

In addition, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, there are two average 2MP cameras on both sides. Lastly, Chuwi has thrown a USB Type-C 3.0 in the mix as well as a 6500mAh battery which supports fast charging. You can check it out by following the offer link below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: