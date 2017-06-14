Details about UMIDIGI C Note 2 revealed on Twitter

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

UMIDIGI is on fire this year, with already several devices released and more coming soon. One of the latest devices released is the C Note, a budget device with super VFM ratio. Nevertheless, it seems that the company is readying the next generation, UMIDIGI C Note 2 according to a leak on Twitter.

User @XDA_Alberto96 posted a photo from the UMIDIGI forum that supposedly shows the specs of the future device. As you can see for yourselves, C Note 2 will feature a more powerful SoC, MT6750T along with 64GB of internal storage. The amount of RAM is still unknown, but it shouldn’t be more than 4GB. The display remains the same, a 5.5″ FHD Sharp display but the camera duo will be upgraded. Specifically, the rear camera will sport a 16MP Samsung sensor instead of 12MP in the first gen. The front one is upgraded as well, with an 8MP sensor instead of the 5MP older one.

As always in these cases, you should take the info with a pinch of salt, although leaks are becoming more and more accurate the last few years.

