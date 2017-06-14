Elephone P8 Mini makes its debut on an unboxing video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It seems that it’s an unboxing and hands-on day today for many new and upcoming models. Elephone P8 Mini is one of the most anticipated devices right now, thanks to its entry-level price that offer mid-range specs.

In the video, you can see that inside the box you can find the P8 Mini handset, a charger, a data cable and a manual. Also, you can see the device in action. It looks blazing fast and well built. The 5″ display of P8 Mini, gives you a convenient using single-handed experience. Meanwhile, the matte texture on the back looks very fashionable and the

133g lightweight body allows for long hours usage. Of course, the killer feature is the camera combination: 13MP on the rear and 16MP on the front.

Though there are only the basic accessories in the box, P8 Mini makes up for that with its 4GB/64GB configuration. The second round of $99.99 Flash Sale is coming soon, so stay tuned. More info, here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: