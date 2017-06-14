Get Garmin Fenix 5 on Zapals.com for the best price worldwide

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Garmin activity smartwatches are justifiably among -if not the best- the best professional wearables out there. Garmin Fenix 5 is the new model in the Fenix Series of GPS running watches, bringing focused improvements to key features compared to the previous version.

The Fenix 5 and its various iterations are meant for people planning to spend a lot of time deep in the woods, on the trails or pretty much anywhere else. The watch has an impressive performance on almost all outdoor activities. While it doesn’t come cheap, if you want a great all-purpose GPS watch, look no further.

Also, it has an always-on color display with a transflective surface that uses sunlight to make the screen brighter. You won’t have a problem reading the display, even in direct sunlight. However, when you’re indoors, the screen, while still viewable, is much dimmer than you’ll see on most smartwatches. It is now available on Zapals for a promotional price of $609 along with a free gift you get to choose during your order. To get the order, visit the product page here.

