More LeEco Le Max 3 Images Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

More images of the long-awaited LeEco Le Max 3 have just leaked online via popular smartphone leaker Slashleaks, giving us another look at what the new phablet from the Chinese manufacturer looks like.

This isn’t the first time images of the Le Max 3 have leaked online and it was spotted on the GFXBench database just recently, giving the impression that it might finally be launched soon.

The Le Max 3 features a rear-mounted circular fingerprint scanner and a dual rear camera system coupled with a dual LED flash at its ear. It also features a 5.5-inch QuadHD (2560 x 1440) display and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Le Max 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It will also come with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

RELATED: More Images & Details of LeEco Le Max 3 Leak: QHD, Dual Rear Camera, 6GB RAM

With the amount of leaks the Le Max 3 has been getting recently, we might be in for a launch in the next few weeks.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: