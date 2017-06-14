New OnePlus 5 Render Leaks, Shows Off 3.5mm Jack

There’s less than a week until the scheduled unveiling of the OnePlus 5 and a new render of the device has once again leaked online.

The new image showcases the bottom of the device, which houses its USB Type-C port, a single speaker grill, and what looks like a 3.5mm headphone jack, seemingly confirming rumors that the company has decided to stick with the port instead of ditching it like other manufacturers have done this year.

The image also shows the device’s dual rear camera system which is located on the top-left corner of its rear. Beside the OnePlus 5’s rear cameras are what look like a laser autofocus sensor as well as a dual LED, dual tone flash.

The OnePlus 5 is the latest flagship from the OPPO-owned manufacturer and is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for its price and the rest of its specifications, we’ll just have to wait until more details leak or until the device is officially launched next week.

(source)

