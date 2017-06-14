OnePlus 5 has already appeared on Oppomart for preorder

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus 3 and 3T where the big milestones for the company that is ready to take its devices one step ahead in a few days. OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20th with almost all its specs and even design already revealed. If rumors are true, the design will be almost identical to iPhone 7 Plus and the SoC selected is Snapdragon 835. As we are only 5 days away from the official announcement, Oppomart has already listed the device for preorder, with the price being a bit… bitter.

The OnePlus 3T had a base price of $399 in the US and about $479 in Europe, but the 4th gen is going to be much more than that. How much exactly, we’ll learn in a few days. The device is expected to be the first to feature 8GB of RAM and judging by the pictures that emerged lately, a dual camera setup on the rear. If you want to preorder OnePlus 5 and be among the first people to get their hands on one, just head to Oppomart and place your order.

