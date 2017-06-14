Ulefone Gemini Pro 4-hour Battery Test: Amazing performance

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone is very proud for its 2017 flagship Ulefone Gemini Pro. Equipped with a 3670mAh li-polymer battery, it should provide enough juice for one-day use. But how does it perform in real-world use? Ulefone conducted a battery test to showcase the good performance.

The test was composed of 5 projects, most of which are energy-hungry, lasting 4 hours in total. After 1-hour online video playback, 1-hour online music, 30-minute Wechat video call, 30-minute FHD video recording, and 1-hour gaming, Ulefone Gemini Pro consumed only 34% of battery. This test also says that Ulefone has made a progress in energy efficiency optimization for their flagship which packs Helio X27 deca-core CPU with clock speed as high as 2.6GHz.

Ulefone Gemini Pro features Sony IMX258 13MP dual camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5.5″ FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, gyro sensor, 3680mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1. Now You can buy it for a historic low price of $248.99 on Gearbest with $40 worth of accessories as gifts. For more details on the Gemini Pro, visit the official product page.

