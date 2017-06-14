UMIDIGI Z1/Z1 Pro: A fine work of technology and design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The coming new flagship phone UMIDIGI Z1 is set for a launch on June 19th, together with the Z1 Pro. The UMIDIGI Z1 Pro will come with a decent 5.5″ FHD AMOLED display. Apart from specs, UMIDIGI Z1 Pro is nailing the design with innovation in technology. From the photos, we can tell that the back of Z1 Pro is an integrated unibody with antenna lines seamlessly injected. A unity of smoothness and completeness is what it can offer.

According to the company, the 6.95mm super thin body is made possible through structural and technical innovations and 4 major parts of recreation. First is the AMOLED screen, which enables the screen to be much thinner. Then, it’s the new design of the battery that is thinner than conventional batteries. Besides technical innovation, the company also managed to reduce thickness significantly through the flute design inside the body.

Under the hood, this phone is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and a big battery. Above all these specs, The 6.95mm super thin body is making UMIDIGI Z1 Pro presumably the thinnest among big battery phone.

Full details of UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro will soon be revealed and now you can get a closer look of UMIDIGI Z1 Pro on their official website, along with $9.99 subscription and giveaway available here.

