Elephone Elecam Explorer S super offer on Gearbest, only $34.99

Elephone may have moved its action camera business to its subsidiary company, MGCOOL, but has kept one model under the Elephone Brand. The Elephone EleCam Explorer S is available on Gearbest for an amazing 33% off discount that brings the price down to $34.99.

Explorer S, is a sport action camera with 2.0″ HD screen and 4K resolution that supports up to 128GB microSD card. Equipped with 16MP camera, Explorer S can capture your dynamic clearly. The FHD video recording can bring you a clear and vivid experience. Whatever you are shooting images or recording videos, the 170°HD wide angle is present to offer more content.

The camera comes with the waterproof case and other accessories as a standard so you won’t have to worry about any peripherals at all. Just click and buy a complete package for just $34.99. You can find it on Gearbest here.

