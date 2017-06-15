Maze Alpha bezel-less device is finally on for presale for just $179.99! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Maze made big impression on its first announcement after its establishment, as on the first press release they announced a tri-bezeless device, Maze Alpha. Since then, several months have passed by without information about when it will come to the market. The wait is over as today, Maze announced the official release and presale of Alpha! Together, we have the full spec list and official introduction video. Maze Alpha is available for presale on Gearbest at the great price of $179.99! This price will be available until June 30.

Maze Alpha full specs

CPU: MTK Helio P25, 2.5GHz Octa-Core

GPU: ARM Mali T-880 MP2, 900MHz

Display: 6.0″ 1920*1080 Resolution, Gorilla Glass 4

Storage: 4GB / 6GB RAM + 64GB/ 128GB ROM

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP

Battery: 4000mAh (9V/2A, Quick Charge)

USB: USB 2.0 Type-C

OS: Stock Android 7.0

Price: $179.99 (June 15-30th)

To learn more about the Maze Alpha, you can visit the official product page here.

