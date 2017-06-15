MIUI v8.2.26.0 Brings Mi Pay to Xiaomi Mi 6

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The latest stable test version of Xiaomi’s Android-based operating system, MIUI v8.2.26.0, for the Mi 6 has begun pushing out to consumers and the update introduces Mi Pay support.

The introduction of Mi Pay will bring support for credit and debit card payments through the device as well as bus card payments in China via NFC.

Mi Pay is currently supported by China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank, Huaxia Bank, Minsheng Bank, Ping An Bank, and Industrial Bank.

As for bus card payments, Mi Pay currently supports bus systems in Beijing, Lingnan Nantong, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Suzhou.

The latest MIUI v8.2.26.0 update is only 124MB in size and is now already being pushed to the Xiaomi Mi 6.

