Nubia Z17 UI 5.0 Update Now Available, Comes with Bug Fixes and Optimization

It’s only been a little over a week since Nubia launched its latest Z17 flagship smartphone, equipped with the company’s proprietary Nubia UI 5.0, and the first update to its Nubia UI is already being pushed out.

The update brings with it a slew of bug fixes as well as some system optimizations including a fix to a Wi-Fi issues that prevented the device from scanning for hotspots, optimizations for power consumption in some scenarios, optimizations to system stability and memory, and more.

The update also fixed issues with responsiveness with the return key as well as an issue that prevented the phone from charging properly.

As previously mentioned, the new Nubia UI 5.0 version, specifically called Nubia UI v2.39, is already available for download for the Nubia Z17.

