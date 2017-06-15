Samsung Officially Unveils Social Media and Shopping-centric J7 Pro and J7 Max

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max and have launched them in India, the company’s new mid-range devices that have a focus on social media and shopping.

Both smartphones are equipped with two 13-megapixel cameras – one on the front and one on the rear – as well as LED flashes. The front-facing camera features a f/1.9 aperture lens while the rear camera has a f/1.7 aperture lens.

Making use of the cameras on both devices is the new social camera which allows users to take pictures, edit them, and upload them to social media all in the same app. The app also has live and traditional stickers as well as color effects.

The J7 Pro then comes with Samsung Pay while the P7 Max comes with Pay Mini, which will allow users to store their credit and debit card information for shopping use. Both devices are equipped with home button fingerprint sensors for authentication.

As for the rest of their specifications, the J7 Pro features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p display, an Exynos 7870 processor, 3Gb of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3600mAh battery. The J7 Max is equipped with a larger 5.7-inch 1080 LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3300mAh battery.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J3 (2017) are Official; Specs, Price and Availability

The Galaxy J7 Pro is priced at around INR 21,000 while the Galaxy J7 Max will cost INR 18,000.

(source – 1,2 | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: