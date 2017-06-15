Teclast T book 10S 4GB RAM Windows tablet offer on Aliexpress, only $164.04

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Together with Chuwi, Teclast is the second big tablet manufacturer in China with years of experience. That said, Aliexpress has a great offer for Teclast Tbook 10S, the dual boot Windows/Android tablet. Since The tablet and laptop market is getting a lot of attention from Chinese developers lately and -somewhat expected- it’s mostly about Windows 10 machines. Teclast made that turn quite soon as they foresaw the trend towards 2 in 1 Windows hybrids.

Teclast Tbook 10S

The Tbook 10S is an affordable tablet to allow everyone to obtain such a device. Based on Intel X5 CPU together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it offers great portability and enough performance for everyday use. It is a dual-boot device as well, to bring the best of both worlds (Windows and Android) to the user. As for its display, it is a 10.1″ FHD IPS display and will for sure please your eyes. To catch the deal, just head to the offer page. There, you will find the tablet as well as various combinations of the tablet with accessories.

