UMIDIGI Z1/Z1 Pro will feature MediaTek’s highest power-efficient SoC and 6GB RAM

The new flagship phone from UMIDIGI, the UMIDIGI Z1, is bound for an official press release on June 19th. There are quite some features to be expected in UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro, and today we get to know the SoC used on UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro.

UMIDIGI revealed that the MT6757 most power-efficient SoC is going to be used on UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro. The MediaTek MT6757 is built on a 16nm process node and offers 25% better power efficiency, higher processing performance, and their most advanced camera/video features to date. MediaTek MT6757 also offers significant multitasking and multimedia improvements thanks to its new LPDDR4X memory support.

The Z1 Pro was supposed to be 8GB RAM, however, due to delivery issues on the supplier’s side, the company decided to equip it with 6GB RAM as they didn’t want to delay the release. Other features of UMIDIGI Z1 Pro include Android 7.0 out-of-box, dual-camera setup and fingerprint sensor. Under the hood full details of will be revealed on June 19th. You can now get a closer look of UMIDIGI Z1 Pro on their official website, along with $9.99 subscription and giveaway available here.

