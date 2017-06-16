AGM X1 18K Gold Version is now on sale ($50 off)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since AGM released AGM X1 Gold Version, it wasn’t long before the model has become the best-selling product of AGM series. As the company claims, the Gold Version has 18K gold plated details on its body, which has the same price and specs as its regular version, starting at $299.99. Meanwhile, it retains the military-grade body with IP68 certification for water, dust, and shock resistance. It is now available on Aliexpress, with an outstanding offer of $50 off the retail price. It is valid from today until June 23rd and the price is just $248.99.

AGM X1 has been known as the world’s first rugged smartphone with a dual rear camera which goes up to 13MP. Additionally, it also has pretty high specs, equipped with a 5.5″ FHD display and fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it comes with 5400mAh battery with quick charge support and a Snapdragon 617 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. For more info on the offer, got to the product page on Aliexpress or visit the AGM official page here.

