Cubot joins Aliexpress Midyear Promotion, snap up now!

Time flies by and we have already reached mid 2017. So what you must think. Wait for it. Aliexpress is starting its midyear sales and Cubot will participate. In order to thank all the customers for the long support, Cubot will join the sales and host a big promotion on its official Aliexpress Store. Three models will be offered with a big discount: Cubot Dinosaur, Note S and Echo.

Cubot Dinosaur: Original Price: $116.71 Current Price: $99.2 (15% off)

The Cubot Dinosaur features the MT6735A quad-core chip clocked at 1.3GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. As for the display, the Dinosaur sports a 5.5″ 720p IPS capacitive screen and supports MicroSD card expansion, up to 32GB. Product Link

Cubot Note S: Original Price: $88.88 Current Price: $75.55 (15% off)

Cubot Note S is a 5.5″ HD display smartphone powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6580 chipset along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage up to 32GB via microSD card. As for the optics, this smartphone features 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and 5 MP front facing fixed focus camera for video chats and selfies. Product Link

Cubot Echo: Original Price: $91.48 Current Price: $77.76 (15% off)

Cubot Echo features a 5″ 720p display. It would have been all the way better if it came with a 1080p display but then it would be pricier. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Powered by a MediaTek MT6580 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHz and aided by 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, it should please a large number of users with its performance. Product Link

