Geotel G1 Terminator new device leaked, features enormous battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Geotel released its first device just a few months ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s new company. On the contrary, it has been operating since 2011 manufacturing smartphones for other companies. Still in the OEM business but also running its own brand as well, it has offered two great VFM devices already: Geotel Amigo and Note that were met with great success from buyers.

Today, an advertising photo was leaked online showing an upcoming device by the company. From what we can guess, it is a rugged device, the first from Geotel and if the information we got is correct, it will feature a huge 7500nAh battery. Also, since it’s called Geotel G1 Terminator, it probably is a rugged device with rubber and metal used. For the rest of the specs, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement. As for its price, it is said that it will be less than $100. Stay tuned for more news in the future.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: