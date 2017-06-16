Leagoo ’17 Flagship Leagoo T5 is coming with rear dual camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo is the next manufacturer in line to enter the dual camera pact. Being the absolute budget company, Leagoo is very welcome and is expected to release a flagship-grade, but affordable device. The company today gave to the press the main specs of Leagoo T5 and it looks quite promising, as promising looks the price tag as well.

So, Leagoo T5 will feature an octa-core 4G SoC probably from Mediatek, although there is not enough information yet. Meanwhile, the amount of RAM is more than enough for every user at 4GB as is the 64GB internal storage. Of course, the display is a 5.5″ FHD one as expected. The killer feature will be the dual camera setup on the back. It sports 2 Sony sensors, one 13MP and one 5MP. The second sensor will probably take care of depth of field measurement to achieve Bokeh effect. The front camera is a Samsung 13MP one. From the photos, we can assume that there is a fingerprint sensor on the front. Lastly, the battery will have a 3000mAh capacity in a thin 7.9mm body.

Leagoo has already set up a registration page where you can subscribe to get a $50 coupon and free gifts. Leagoo T5 will hit the market in July at an unbeatable price of under $200. Add to that your $50 coupon and it drops below $150. Register now here.

