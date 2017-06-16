MGCOOL Explorer Pro, Band 2, and Wave Featured in Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Father’s Day is only a couple of days away and MGCOOL has prepared a list of 11 Father’s Day gift ideas that can be purchased on Amazon. As expected, the list featured a few MGCOOL products including its Explorer Pro action camera, Band 2 fitness band, and Wave Bluetooth headset. You can check out the entire list below:

Amazon Echo Dot

If you would like to gift your father with a device which performs tasks automatically, you should consider Amazon Echo Dot, which is available for $40.

The Echo Dot can be controlled via voice and can be used to play music, perform calls, message management, news reading, alarms, audiobooks including controlling smart home devices.

https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Echo-Dot-Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker-with-Alexa-Black/dp/B01DFKC2SO/

MGCOOL Explorer Pro

Father’s Days falls on the weekend. If you are spending time with your father, you can gift him with MGCOOL Explorer Pro action camera. He will be able to capture stunning 4K videos at 30fps. Moreover, the camera provides an ability to shoot 16M images with 170-degree super wide angle SHARKEYE lens.

Powered by a 1050mAh battery, the Explorer Pro camera enables you to capture videos for a duration of 120 minutes. Moreover, the camera ships with a water-resistant IP68 case for underwater shooting.

https://www.amazon.com/MGcool-Explorer-Pro-170-Wide-Waterproof-Batteries/dp/B071YVF9NK

Moov Now

Your father requires constant and regular health. Moov Now ($60) is a lightweight device, which helps him to stay active since the fitness tracker monitors the lifestyle including progress tracking.

It ships with real-time audio coaching for cycling, running, body weight including cardio boxing and swim tracking features. With water-resistant features, the Moov Now provides 6 months warranty.

https://www.amazon.com/Moov-Now-Stealth-Fitness-Tracker/dp/B01CX26IP8/

Twiddle Fidget Spinner

If your fathers need to relax, then you need to provide him with a Twiddle Fidget Spinner available with Amazon for $14.95. The Fidget spinner will help in the treatment of stress relief, ADHD, anxiety and autism. Moreover, it will also help your father to quit smoking. According to tests, the spinner has a capability to reduce stress levels.

The Twiddle Fidget spinner is manufactured with a Core 608 Hybrid Ceramic Bearing alongside three additional black steel bearings. It will ensure maximum performance and smooth rotations.

https://www.amazon.com/Spinner-Twiddle-Fingers-Ceramic-American/dp/B072JZTNWM

Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker

The Bluetooth speakers are an excellent gift for your valuable father. The speaker will help your dad to listen to the music delivered via smartphone, tablet, laptop or any device with Bluetooth support.

The speaker is designed using dual high-performance drivers paired with a patented spiral bass port. The Anker speaker is capable of playing 500 songs in 24 hours with leading power management functionality. The company provides 18-month warranty.

https://www.amazon.com/Anker-SoundCore-Bluetooth-Dual-Driver-Distortion/dp/B016XTADG2

MGCOOL BAND 2

After a person reaches 60 years, the fitness should be measured regularly. It is not possible to reach out to a health care provider daily. Hence, your father should make use of MGCOOL BAND 2 using which the fitness parameters can be tracked effectively.

It includes monitoring steps count, distance travelled, heart rate, sleep, alarm, music, camera and other related features. Moreover, the wearable is water-resistant via IPX7 technology. The device will provide a long backup with the integrated 80mAh battery.

https://www.amazon.com/MGCOOL-Bluetooth-Waterproof-Wristband-Pedometer/dp/B06X9P11WV/

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

If your father is an avid reader, you should gift him with Kindle Paperwhite E-reader available for $99.99. Even though ebooks can be read with smartphones and tablets, the Kindle provides a glare and distraction free environment.

The reader provides a 5-inch high resolution display with 300 PPI alongside integrated light. Although you can buy normal Kindle for $59.99, the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader provides the valuable backlight option, which will be useful in low-light scenarios.

https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Kindle-Paperwhite-6-Inch-4GB-eReader/dp/B00OQVZDJM/

ASUS ZenPad 8-inch Android Tablet

Smartphones are small devices. Why not you gift your father with a large sized tablet? Your dad will be able to read content and browse web without eye strain.

Priced at $128.87, the ASUS ZenPad features an 8-inch display, MTK8163 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing shooter loaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

https://www.amazon.com/Android-PixelMaster-TouchScreen-Quad-Core-Processor/dp/B01FGCXUDU/

MGCOOL WAVE

MGCOOL WAVE is a Bluetooth-enabled headset, which helps your father to answer phone calls and listen to music easily. Designed ergonomically, the MGCOOL WAVE features CSR8635 chipset, GFSK modulation, Bluetooth 4.1, EDR including the lossless audio technology via APT-X.

The 100mAh battery helps you to work continuously for 5 to 7 hours. The headset can be charged within two hours.

https://www.amazon.com/MGcool-Bluetooth-Headphones-Waterproof-Cancelling/dp/B071LS9J4S/

Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger

What will happen if your father goes for a vacation with your smartphone but doesn’t have power to charge? Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger is here to your rescue. Your father will be able to charge the devices easily.

The 20W dual micro USB port provides excellent charging speeds. The Anker power bank helps you to charge the iPhone 7 seven times, Galaxy S7 four times. Moreover, you can also charge tablets and other devices.

https://www.amazon.com/Anker-PowerCore-Portable-20000mah-Recharging/dp/B01LQ7MQG6

Ceiling Fan Duster

Ceiling fans are hard to clean. Your father needs to hire a person for cleaning fans. Otherwise, he will have to climb on a table to reach out to the tough handles.

Ceiling Fan Duster, priced at $11, helps your father to clean the blades of the fan by simply standing on the floor without any worry.

https://www.amazon.com/Hampton-Direct-23930-Ceiling-Duster/dp/B006THFNIC/

Always be the first to know. Follow us: