UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro Features and Pictures Released Pre-Launch

The UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro are scheduled to be unveiled in just a few days on June 19. But before the launch of these new devices, the company has decided to release actual photos of the two new devices as well as information on their key features.

Touted as the thinnest big battery phone, the Z1 Pro features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p AMOLED display. The display of the regular Z1 was not revealed but it is expected to be smaller than the Z1 Pro. Both the Z1 and Z1 Pro are equipped with a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Both devices are powered by a MediaTek MT6757 2.3GHz octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. They both also have a home button fingerprint sensor and come with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

UMIDIGI has yet to reveal some of the other specifications of the Z1 and Z1 Pro including their battery capacities, storage capacities, and more. We’ll just have to wait a few more days to find out all of the specifications and features of the Z1 and Z1 Pro.

In the meantime, you can join UMIDIGI’s raffle where one lucky subscriber will win a Z1 while five more lucky subscribers will be able to purchase the Z1 for only $9.99.

