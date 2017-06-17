Elephone P8 and P8 Mini Pre-Sale Promotions Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone has launched a pair of pre-sale promotions for its upcoming P8 and P8 Mini smartphones that will allow fans to possibly get either device at a discount.

First off, fans can register for the contest that will possibly win them a $50 coupon for the Elephone P8. Secondly, the Elephone P8 Mini will be available for only $99.99, a $40 discount from its original price of $139.99.

As a review, the Elephone P8 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Helio P25 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 21-megapixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and more.

As for the P8 Mini, it features a 5-inch full HD Sharp display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual rear camera system.

The pre-sale period of the Elephone P8 and P8 Mini will run from June 16 to June 30, giving fans a lot of time to join the contest or order either the P8 or P8 Mini.

