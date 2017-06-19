Chuwi LapBook 12.3 6GB Ultrabook now supports Ubuntu dual-boot and sells for just $299 on Flash Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chuwi Lapbook 12.3, the ultra-portable laptop from Chuwi is now available on Flash Sale from Gearbest at an incredible price. More specifically, it is sold for $309.99 and with coupon CHUWI123 it drops down to $299. Also, the first 100 customers to get the deal, will also get a $30 gift coupon offered. Of you are not among the first 100, don’t worry as the price is already amazing as it is. You can find the deal here.

Chuwi LapBook 12.3 is powered by Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It has a 12.3″ IPS display of 2736*1824 resolution and it runs on Windows 10 Home OS. What is new from now on, is that it becomes a dual boot system by running on Ubuntu, too. Ubuntu is a Debian-based Linux operating system for personal computers, tablets, and smartphones, where Ubuntu Touch edition is used. It also runs on network servers. Also, it runs on the most popular architectures, including server-class ARM-based.

Apart from the LapBook 12.3, there are also other tablets and laptops are on promotion too. You can check out the first laptop the company ever made, Chuwi Lapbook 15.6. It is available here for just $169. It’s packed with Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and 15.6″ FHD display. In addition, Chuwi Hi10 Plus is available for $164 here and carries Intel Cherry Trail Z8350, 10.8″ FHD display and is a dual boot device with Android 5.1/Windows 10.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: