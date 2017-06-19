Geotel Amigo sells for just $99.99, Exclusively on Gearbest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Did you miss the earlier deal on the Geotel Amigo? Well worry not as Geotel brings you another great opportunity to score the Geotel Amigo 5.2″ smartphone for a super low price! This time, Geotel has partnered up with online store Gearbest to bring you a super deal on the Geotel Amigo. Starting today, June 19th, you will be able to obtain the Geotel Amigo 5.2″ smartphone featuring octa-core processor, fingerprint scanner, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for just $99.99. This is the lowest price for an 8-core, 3GB/32GB smartphone on the market.

Other than the core specs, the Geotel Amigo features a full metal body and fingerprint scanner. The phone is also equipped with a 13MP PDAF camera on the back. Check out the below video for a quick look.

Even though the sale only consists of Geotel Amigo in Matte Black and Gold color, Geotel is proud to announce that they have finally polished and perfected the Amigo in Red color as well. There is only a limited quantity of the Geotel Amigo in Red color right now, so it’s not part of the campaign. But be sure to keep an eye out on the Geotel’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages for the opportunity to get the Amigo in Red!

Always be the first to know. Follow us: