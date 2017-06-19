Get up to 60% discount on Dodocool Father’s Day Activity and win free gifts

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Father’s Day was just yesterday and as usual, many online retailers and companies held many promotional events with great discounts. Some of them are still ongoing till several days from now. One of those events is the one from Dodocool that has some very interesting offers for you and it ends on June 24th. Dodocool is manufacturing various accessories and gadgets with very good build quality and prices. Add to those prices up to 60% off discount and you have the winner of this year’s winner.

In addition to the discounted products, if you buy any of the products, you enter a chance to win special gifts. The winners will be announced on June 26th.

Special Gifts list from Dodocool

1. Maze Blade Smartphone (5.5″ FHD, 3000mAh Battery, 32GB storage)

2. VISUO XS809HW Foldable RC Selfie Drone (2.0MP HD/ 120°Wide angle 720P Camera/ G-Sensor)

3. X-CAM SIGHT2 2-Axis Stabilizer Handheld Gimbal (Freely adjustable pitch angle/ Support Bluetooth/ light and foldable)

On the product list, there are all kinds of accessories and gadgets. Some of them are: Foldable Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphone with NFC 25% off, Foldable Magnetic Charging Dock Holder Stand for Apple Watch 20% off and Mini Car Charger with Dual USB Port Type C and Type A 44% off. To see the rest of the products on offer, all you have to do is visit the Dodocool Activity Page.

