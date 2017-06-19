Maze Alpha offered for for $159.99, Blade gets even lower, at $104.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gearbest, being one of the largest online retailers in China, has the exclusive presale campaign for the Maze Alpha. The presale period was announced last week and during that period, it will sell for $179.99. In addition, every day, 10 units of the Alpha are offered even lower, at $159.99! This special offer will be valid until tomorrow, June 20th at exactly 9:00 UTC. So, visit the product page here and be sure to be quick enough at the right time. To see more details about the special offer, visit the dedicated offer page.

Maze Alpha full specs

CPU: MTK Helio P25, 2.5GHz Octa-Core

GPU: ARM Mali T-880 MP2, 900MHz

Display: 6.0″ 1920*1080 Resolution, Gorilla Glass 4

Storage: 4GB / 6GB RAM + 64GB/ 128GB ROM

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP

Battery: 4000mAh (9V/2A, Quick Charge)

USB: USB 2.0 Type-C

OS: Stock Android 7.0

Price: $179.99 (June 15-30th)

In addition, Maze Blade, the first device ever released by the company, is on a Flash Deal too, on Gearbest. Its normal price is $119.99, but by using coupon MAZEH, you get an extra $5 off, dropping the price to $114,99.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos. To catch the deal, visit Gearbest product page.

To learn more about the Maze Alpha, you can visit the official product page here.

