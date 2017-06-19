Maze Blade gets a discount on Gearbest offer, just $114.99 (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Maze only recently announced the full details of its bezel-less device Maze Alpha. Of course, this news drew all attention of the media, but we wouldn’t want to miss any great deal because of this, would we? Among all the excitement about the new device, Maze Blade, the first device ever released by the company, is on a Flash Deal on Gearbest. Its normal price is $119.99, but by using coupon MAZEH, you get an extra $5 off, dropping the price to $114,99.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos. To catch the deal, visit Gearbest product page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: