Cubot S1: A new generation smartband with 6-axis accelerometer on the horizon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Cubot began to develop smart wrist devices last year and the third one will come out soon. It’s named Cubot S1 and is a well-designed, powerful smart wrist device. Based on a built-in 6-axis accelerometer, it is much more powerful than the devices with 3-axis accelerometer in the market.

Cubot S1 features

24-hour dynamic heart rate monitoring

With continuous heart rate monitoring you can view the heart rate graph through the mobile app and know more details about your sport performance. Of course, you can turn off the dynamic heart rate function to save power. You can also set a heart rate range, and if your current heart rate goes beyond this range, the band will begin to warn you.



Automatically identify multiple modes

The band will automatically identify a variety of sports modes like walking, running, riding etc, based on the 6-axis accelerometer. At the same time, you’ll get data like accurate running mileage, dynamic heart rate, and consumption of calories via the mobile app.



Temperature and pressure monitoring

Cubot S1 is equipped with a temperature and pressure sensor and according to the readings for temperature and pressure it can predict the weather, so it can alert you.

Remote control camera and player management

Do you still need one person to push the button for a group photo? No, you just need to touch the camera icon on the panel to take the photo remotely. Also, as the menu is content aware, when you open the music player, you can control it via the band.

Sedentary and drink reminders

You’d better set “sedentary reminder” and “drink reminders” to cope with busy work in office. When the time is up, the band will vibrate and remind you to stand up and take a walk or drink some water.

Call and SMS alert

When you keep your phone in a bag and ignore it’s ringing, Cubot s1 will vibrate and remind you of the incoming calls and text messages. You don’t have to worry and miss any call or message.

Open and connect GPS

When you connect your phone with the band and open the GPS app on your smartphone, the band will begin to record your sporting data. You could check your running chart.

Excellent user experience

The S1 mobile app has an excellent performance and user-friendly UI. It is designed to be simple and clear. S1 also does a good job being waterproof, so you don’t need to take off the band when taking a shower or wash your hands.

As for the battery, Cubot S1 has a built-in 85mAh high-density Li-polymer battery. You don’t have to take it off to charge it. Just use an POGO PIN cable to charge for 30mins. the standby time will be 30 days in Cubot official laboratory condition.

Craftwork and texture

Cubor S1 body is made of aluminum and there is a 0.96″ OLED display, the line is tough and full of technology. Moreover, Cubot collaborates with Bayer and uses its material for the strap. It is waterproof, wear-resistant and allows the skin to breath. For more information, visit the official page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: